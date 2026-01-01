7

GreatFireVPN uses seven different circumvention methods
Circumvention methods

30

30-day free trial
Days of free trial

100+

GreatFireVPN has over 100 servers online
Servers worldwide

5M+

Over 5 million users trust GreatFire
Users that trust us

GreatFireVPN for your ultimate online privacy protection

Our approach to circumvention

Activate free trial
Activate free trial
Secure VPN
for heavy censorship

Reliability

We use different robust fallback strategies so you don't lose access to the free internet.
Fast VPN
smart algorithms

Speed

We automatically connect you to the fastest server for your censorship environment.
Split-tunneling
flexible

Split-tunneling

Select which apps use the VPN and which connect directly for maximum flexibility.
Private VPN
No-logs policy

Your data is yours alone

We don't track your online activities and don't collect personal data. No email required — try GreatFireVPN without registration.

Works in countries with heavy censorship

10+ years of experience bypassing internet restrictions worldwide.

World map
GreatFireVPN works in China
China
Defeating the Great Firewall since 2011.
GreatFireVPN works in Russia
Russia
Bypass Roskomnadzor blocks and access restricted services.
GreatFireVPN works in Iran
Iran
Helping people to stay in contact with the rest of the world.
GreatFireVPN works in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
Works in one of the world's most closed countries.
GreatFireVPN works in Myanmar
Myanmar
Access information under military censorship.

Try GreatFireVPN for free

Get 30 days of free access to the open internet.

Download GreatFireVPN
Download GreatFireVPN

Simple interface.
Functional and easy-to-use.

Open internet is just one click away.

GreatFireVPN automatically selects the best server
GreatFireVPN connection settings
GreatFireVPN pricing plans and payment options
GreatFireVPN referral program

Download GreatFireVPN

Available on Android, iOS/macOS and Windows. OpenWRT version coming soon.

GreatFireVPN for Android

Android app

Works on Android 8.0+

Get GreatFireVPN on Google Play
Download APK
Download APK
GreatFireVPN for iOS and macOS

iOS and macOS app

Supports iOS 15+ and macOS 14+

Get GreatFireVPN on App Store
Don't see GreatFireVPN in the App Store? Apple removes VPN apps from some regions' stores. You'll likely need a free second Apple ID first — it takes about 5 min, no card required. See how →
GreatFireVPN for Windows

Windows

Requires Windows 10+

Download
Download

Choose your plan and stay online

Download GreatFireVPN and get 30 days of uninterrupted access to the open internet for free.

Paying from inside Iran? Read our payment guide →

Instant activation
Instant activation
Secure payments
Secure payments
Crypto
We accept crypto
Multiple devices
Up to 10 devices per account
Flag icon

30 days

$4.99
Rocket icon

90 days

$13.99
Star icon

180 days

$24.99
Fire icon

365 days

Best value
$39.99
Download now
Download now

FAQ

Answers to common questions about GreatFireVPN.

Get in touch
Get in touch
Does GreatFireVPN work in China?
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Does GreatFireVPN work in Russia and Iran?
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How do I pay from inside Iran?
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Is GreatFireVPN safe?
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How is GreatFireVPN different from other VPNs?
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Is there a free trial?
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How does the referral program work?
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Which protocols does GreatFireVPN support?
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How many devices can I use simultaneously?
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We fight censorship with technology since 2011

We are an anti-censorship organization founded in 2011. Our work began with countering censorship in China — one of the most closed countries in the world. The Chinese authorities recognize the significance of our activities and have made unsuccessful attempts to disrupt them with unprecedented cyberattacks.

Today we use our accumulated experience and implement innovative projects to fight censorship worldwide. Our work has been referenced in hundreds of academic studies, and our data is frequently cited in major news stories. Here are some of our projects.

AppleCensorship logo
AppleCensorship
Monitoring and exposing app censorship on major app stores.
GoogleCensorship logo
GoogleCensorship
Monitoring and exposing app censorship on major app stores.
FreeBrowser logo
FreeBrowser
Our censorship-resistant browser for accessing blocked websites.
Blocky logo
Blocky
Monitoring website blocking in Mainland China in real-time.

From our users around the world.

At GreatFireVPN, we prioritize your privacy, security and speed. It makes us a trusted choice for secure online access:

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I tested on 3 operators (TCI, MCI and Irancell) which makes very heavy censorship on IP ranges and most protocols, it works like a charm.
Mehdi
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A very good VPN! It works incredibly well and adapts to the circumstances. Of all of them, I think this one is the best — I only use it!
Aleksandra
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I really like this app because it's the only VPN that works properly in Turkmenistan.
Azym
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Good and cool. No ads! Works nicely in Iran. Works great with Irancell, Hamrah-e Aval and home WiFi. You can tunnel only the apps you want, like Psiphon. The fact that there are no ads is great.
Ninja
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Thank you, creators, for a wonderful VPN 🥰🥰🥰
Natalya
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There are no other VPNs that work properly besides this one.
Kümüș
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GreatFireVPN is truly one of the best apps available right now, and I highly recommend downloading it. Thanks to the team ❤️❤️
Tattoo_
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On behalf of the Iranian people, thank you very much for your support ❤️
Mobin
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Convenient app, all my hope is in it.
Svetla
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Very good VPN, works immediately.
Maral
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The app is still very good. Please keep it up, and thank you very much.
Hamza
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Good, no lag, but you need to find a good server.
Abubakir
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Great customer service.
Mek
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Great for gaming and web browsing ♥
Mehdi

Access open internet with GreatFireVPN

Your privacy-first VPN service for secure internet access.

Download now
Download now
GreatFireVPN for online privacyAutomatic server selection

We fight censorship worldwide and help bypass internet restrictions in countries with heavy censorship.

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